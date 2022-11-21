Warmer Days Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A warmer pattern is on the way this week, with high temperatures returning to the 70s. Rain chances return, too, with the first chance for a light shower or a few sprinkles to arrive later Tuesday. We’re tracking better rain chances from late on Thanksgiving into Friday, with another impulse likely to pass with a few showers and thunderstorms later Saturday.

TONIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 43°.  Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High near 69°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – A light shower or a few sprinkles early, otherwise mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy. Low near 53°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 73° 5%

THU: Partly sunny, a few showers possible late. Low: 53° High: 74° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 62° High: 76° 60%

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 64° High: 72° 50%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 67° 5%

MON: Sunny.  Low: 47° High: 69° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

