2 found shot in Dothan home

Shooting
Shooting(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:26 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were found shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but their condition is not immediately known. The scene was reported to be along Fifth Avenue.

Initial reports are that the victims were found by police in the living room.

Officers immediately began working to identify suspects as medical personnel rushed to the shooting scene.

News 4 won’t divulge details of the suspect search until additional information is made available.

