“Sweet” parade coming to downtown Enterprise

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Downtown Enterprise is gearing up for their annual Christmas Parade.

The City of Enterprise invites the public to join “A Sweet Christmas” during the season of hot chocolate, gingerbread, and peppermint mochas.

There will be a variety of festive floats, live performances, and the man himself, Santa Claus!

This year, News 4 will be streaming the parade on all of our platforms at 6:30 p.m. The festivities will be emceed by our very own Carmen Fuentes and Taylor Pollock.

“It’s an honor to be part of such a large, longstanding tradition for Enterprise,” Taylor said. “Everyone has been working so hard to make this year bigger and brighter than ever, I know this year’s parade will be one we won’t soon forget.”

Due to our coverage of the parade, there will be no 6:30 show. The parade will be broadcast on NBC Wiregrass, as well as all of our other platforms.

We will also have live hits from the City of Progress during our evening shows.

“We encourage everyone to come early and do a little holiday shopping before the parade at local retailers and stay late to grab a bite to eat or enjoy a night cap at area restaurants to enhance your parade experience.” Erin Grantham, Executive Director for the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce said.

The streets of downtown Enterprise will start to close at 4:30 p.m. on November 29. Be sure to plan ahead for parking and seating. Spectators are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to set up along the parade route.

The parade will begin right at 6:30 and the Enterprise Fire Department is set to lead the way as Grand Marshal.

For a route map, and more details about parking, visit the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce’s website.

