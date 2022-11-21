Suspect identified in Dothan double murder

The 14-year-old is wanted on two counts of Capital Murder.
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the killings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells.(WTVY | Dothan Police Department)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police have identified a suspect in the weekend murder of two women.

According to an updated press release, Dothan Police are looking for 14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. While Alabama juvenile privacy laws typically do not allow the release of juvenile information in criminal cases, courts have issued an order allowing Oliver Jr.’s information to be released for the sake of public safety.

Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the killings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. In addition, Oliver Jr. has active juvenile pickup orders for two counts of Attempted Assault First Degree and one count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle.

Caption

Per the court order, no further information related to Oliver Jr. can be released.

Anyone with information related to Oliver Jr.’s whereabouts are asked to call Dothan PD at (334) 615-3000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (334) 793-7000.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released
Shooting
2 found shot in Dothan home
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
A traffic stop on Crawford Street led to the seizure of 50 fentanyl pills.
Dothan traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure

Latest News

Suspect identified in Dothan Double Murder
Suspect identified in Dothan Double Murder
FILE - President Joe Biden pardons Peanut Butter, the national Thanksgiving turkey, in the Rose...
Biden opens holidays, pardons turkeys Chocolate and Chip
Ivey has reached out to Attorney General Steve Marshall, asking him to withdraw two pending...
Governor Ivey orders review of state’s execution protocol
Bob Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s...
Iger back on top in a Disney plot twist that few saw coming