Support WTVY in the 15th annual On-the-Air blood drive

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join WTVY to save a life this holiday season by donating blood at Lifesouth’s 15th annual On-the-Air blood drive event.

The 15th annual blood drive takes place on Thursday, December 1 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lifesouth donor center on Ross Clark Circle in Dothan.

Donations are also being accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the bloodmobile next to McDonalds in Enterprise.

It’s a friendly competition between WTVY NEWS4 and WOOF 99.7 rallying viewers and listeners to see who can get the most blood donations. This is also the 2nd year that WTVY and WOOF 99.7 have competed against each other for donations.

WTVY’s News Director Stephen Crews said “WOOF will give us some tough competition, so we need our WTVY folks, more than ever, to come out and give!”

Both locations will serve as a drop-off for the Food Bank and for the Humane Society. Everyone who donates will receive a $20 eGift card and a Holiday Blood Donor T-Shirt.

On the Air Holiday Blood Drive Flyer (Lifesouth)

Donating blood for people in need in the Wiregrass area is a great way to give back other than supplying money or gifts during the holidays.

Lifesouth is reminding everyone, that this is the time of year where there are shortages of blood everywhere, and one person’s donation could save three lives.

100% of the blood donations stay right here in the Wiregrass.

