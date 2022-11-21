South Alabama man acquitted in child sex crimes case

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama man has been acquitted on multiple charges related to child sex crimes.

According to court documents, Robby Glenn Morrow, 54, was found not guilty by a jury Thursday in a case that stemmed from incidents decades earlier.

Morrow was initially indicted in February 2020 for the incidents that were not reported until 2018. The alleged crimes were committed against two girls, ages 14 and 15.

“It is difficult to defend an accused person when so much time has gone by,” said Alene M. Richardson, Morrow’s attorney. “However, the jury saw through these false allegations and came to a just decision. It just goes to show that our system of justice is not completely broken and that ordinary people can discern the truth when asked to do so.”

Additional details related to this case are not being publicly released.

