Pike County social worker receives Spirit of APS Award

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A social worker with Pike County DHR was announced on Monday as the recipient of the 2022 Alabama Sprit of Adult Protective Services (APS) Award.

According to the release from the State of Alabama Department of Human Resources, the annual award spotlights front-line workers who make substantial contributions to the growth and development of the APS program through their own initiative and innovative ideas.

Amy Floyd, the Pike County recipient, joined DHR in 2013. She spent six years with Crenshaw County DHR before being transferred to Pike County in 2019. During her time, she has investigated numerous cases of abuse, neglect and exploitation that led to criminal charges and convictions in multiple cases involved the elderly and disabled.

In addition, Floyd has helped find safe living arrangements for hundreds of vulnerable adults, and has played a key role in the recruitment of adult foster homes and in raising awareness about abuse, neglect and exploitation.

“Amy Floyd exemplifies the passion, empathy and giving nature that make a successful social worker,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “Ms. Floyd puts these qualities into practice every day as she pursues a better quality of life for vulnerable adults in her community. We are proud to recognize Ms. Floyd for her contributions to adult protective services in Alabama.”

Described as a passionate advocate for the vulnerable by her own colleagues, Floyd has personally raised thousands of dollars each year for low-income adults. She also is known to commonly share fresh vegetables from her family’s garden with vulnerable adults, as well as with other care providers, coworkers and area residents.

“Amy Floyd has touched the lives of countless community members through her generosity and passion for protecting the vulnerable,” said Pike County DHR Director Patricia Faircloth. “She is fully committed to her calling, and we are grateful for the tremendous knowledge, compassion and leadership she brings to our team.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.