LIST: Holiday events in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays.

Whether you’re ready to deck the halls, or are waiting until after Thanksgiving to don your ugly Christmas sweater, the Wiregrass is gearing up for some holiday cheer.

Holiday Open House, Downtown Enterprise, November 19

Downtown Enterprise is gearing up for a slew of holiday events, the first of which being a Holiday Open House. Local businesses will extend shopping hours and have special deals. Be sure to pop in between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., there will be live music, food trucks, and games starting at 5 p.m.

Black Friday PJ Party, Downtown Enterprise, November 25

Downtown Enterprise is also planning a pajama party from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Black Friday shopping.

Gardens Aglow, Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, November 25

This annual event will leave the gardens covered in thousands of Christmas lights and displays. To find out more about admission and get your tickets, click here.

Enterprise Christmas Parade, November 29

Enterprise is hosting their annual Christmas Parade at the end of the month, to find out more about the event, and News 4′s part in it, click here.

Bay County Christmas Tree Lighting, Bay County Government Center, December 1

Bay County is holding their 13th annual Christmas Tree Lighting at 5 p.m. The Bay High School choir is performing Christmas carols, while the public can enjoy free hot cocoa, cookies, and photos with Santa.

Christmas Tree Lighting, Enterprise, December 1

Downtown Enterprise will hold their annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Holiday Photos, Landmark Park, December 3

Head out to Landmark Park in Dothan for lovely Christmas photos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pose in front of a horse drawn sleigh where it sits near the Waddell House. Unable to come out on the 3rd? The event will be held again on the 10th.

Whoville Celebration, Downtown Enterprise, December 3

Downtown Enterprise will transform into Whoville on December 3. This tradition comes with events for the whole family throughout the whole month. To learn more about what to expect, click here.

Breakfast with Santa, Slocomb, December 3

Come out to Slocomb Recreation Center for pancakes and pictures with Santa. The event starts at 8 a.m. To learn more, visit their Facebook page.

Christmas Parade, Ashford, December 9

The City of Ashford is hosting their annual Christmas parade. The event kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Pictures with Santa, Harley Davidson of Dothan, December 10

Come out to Harley Davidson of Dothan for a free picture with Santa. There will also be pastries and hot chocolate! The event starts at 10 a.m.

Downtown Dothan Christmas Festival, December 10

Vendors are expected to line Foster Street with local goods. Be sure to come out and get your picture with Santa or, if you need your heart to grow three sizes, the Grinch. The event starts at 10:30 a.m.

Photos with Santa, Chick-fil-a Dothan, December 15

Come out to the Chick-fil-a on East Main Street to visit with Santa. Pictures start at 5 p.m. and run until 7:30 p.m.

This list of events is not all the Wiregrass has to offer this holiday season. Be sure to check out our Community Calendar for more events or to add your own!

Happy Holidays from the News 4 team!

