Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon(Chatham County Jail)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested Leilani Simon for the death of her son, Quinton Simon.

According to the police department, 22-year-old Leilani Simon has been arrested and charged with murder. She was taken into custody on Monday, Nov. 21 and will be held at the Chatham County Jail while she awaits a bond hearing.

She reported her 20-month-old son, Quinton, missing on Oct. 5.

The police department said it does not anticipate any other arrests in connection with this case.

