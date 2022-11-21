Jay Leno released from hospital after treatment for burns

Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.
Jay Leno was released from the hospital after he was treated for severe burns.(Grossman Burn Center)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jay Leno is out of the hospital following treatment for burn injuries.

Before he was released on Monday, Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles posted a photo of the comedian and some of his caregivers.

Leno sustained second- and third-degree burns to his face, hands and chest at his home garage earlier this month.

It happened after a gasoline fire started while he was working underneath one of his cars.

The former “Tonight Show” host later underwent surgery and still has to receive outpatient care.

However, doctors are optimistic he’ll make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released
Shooting
2 found shot in Dothan home
14-year-old Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr. is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder for the...
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder, in custody
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims

Latest News

Leilani Simon
Leilani Simon, mother of missing Chatham Co. toddler, arrested and charged with murder
Injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store (NO AUDIO).
SUV slams into Massachusetts Apple store; 1 dead, 16 injured
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can’t agree
FILE - Two investigators stand next to a mangled SUV that struck Los Angeles County sheriff's...
Lawyer: Driver in sheriff’s academy crash fell asleep
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Jan. 6 sedition trial of Oath Keepers founder goes to jury