Governor Ivey orders review of state’s execution protocol

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is working in conjunction with the Department of Corrections to undertake a “top-to-bottom review” of the state’s execution process.

According to a Monday release from the Governor’s office, Ivey has reached out to Attorney General Steve Marshall, asking him to withdraw two pending motions to set execution dates in the cases of Alan Eugene Miller and James Edward Barber. Until the completion of review process, Ivey is also requesting Marshall to no seek any additional execution dates in the state for other death row inmates.

The move comes after several recent incidents of the state being unable to follow through with executions of inmates such as Miller and that of Kenneth Eugene Smith, both of which were scheduled for death via IV and both of whom their executions failed due to either workers being unable to find a proper vein or improper follow through of the procedure.

“For the sake of the victims and their families, we’ve got to get this right,” said Ivey. “I don’t buy for a second the narrative being pushed by activists that these issues are the fault of the folks at Corrections or anyone in law enforcement, for that matter. I believe that legal tactics and criminals hijacking the system are at play here.”

“I agree with Governor Ivey that we have to get this right for the victims’ sake,” added Alabama Department of Corrections Commissioner John Hamm. “Everything is on the table - from our legal strategy in dealing with last minute appeals, to how we train and prepare, to the order and timing of events on execution day, to the personnel and equipment involved. The Alabama Department of Corrections is fully committed to this effort and confident that we can get this done right.”

Ivey went on to say she will “commit all necessary support and resources to the Department to ensure those guilty of perpetrating the most heinous crimes in our society receive their just punishment. I simply cannot, in good conscience, bring another victim’s family to Holman looking for justice and closure, until I am confident that we can carry out the legal sentence.”

