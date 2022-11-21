Downtown Dothan gets a Christmas makeover!

decorations
decorations(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Dothan.

The city is hard at work putting up holiday decorations.

A new tree is going up at the Civic Center, and you can find the old one on Foster Street beside KBC.

You’ll see garland, lights, and big ornament displays throughout the downtown area.

Ice and Lights is making a “bigger and better” return with additional decorations.

The city wants to create a magical feeling for families when they visit.

“I’m excited about all of it,” expressed Brittney Wilkerson, Community Relation Specialist for The City of Dothan. “We’ve just gone above and beyond for Christmas decorations and to get into the Christmas spirit.”

Wilkerson says they hope to have all the decorations up by this weekend.

The annual “Christmas Tree Lighting” at the Dothan Civic Center will be December 1st at 5:30.

