Dothan sewer line work for week of November 21

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Sewer line work continues in the city of Dothan during Thanksgiving week, with a few streets being impacted.

According to a release from the Community Relations Office, city contractor L&K Contracting plan on work to sewer lines, manholes, and laterals. Streets affected include:

Houston Street

Montezuma Avenue

Osceola Street

Choctaw Street

North Herring Street

North Iroquois Avenue

The city notes that traffic will be limited to locals only with no thru traffic on these streets at this time. Dothan Utilities customers that will be directly impacted are asked to check for door hangers for instructions.

For more information, contact Dothan Utilities Water Systems Manager Rick Mitchell at (334) 615-3300.

