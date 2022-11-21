Crash in Jackson County, 16-year-old seriously injured

A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a car in Jackson County that left another...
A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after crashing a car in Jackson County that left another teen girl seriously injured.(Credit: MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 16-year-old girl is seriously hurt after being involved in a crash on Sunday night in Jackson County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, four teenage girls were driving in a sedan on State Road 164, just west of Smokey Road, when the 15-year-old driver lost control.

FHP says the teen overcorrected, and the sedan flipped over several times, finally landing upside down on the south shoulder of 164.

A 16-year old girl riding with her was flown to the hospital. Officials say the injured teen is expected to survive.

The others were not seriously injured.

The 15-year-old driver was charged with careless driving and cited for not having a valid driver’s license.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
UPDATE: Names of 2 victims found shot dead in Dothan home released
Shooting
2 found shot in Dothan home
Todd Chrisley, left, and his wife, Julie Chrisley, pose for photos at the 52nd annual Academy...
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley to be sentenced
Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
A traffic stop on Crawford Street led to the seizure of 50 fentanyl pills.
Dothan traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure

Latest News

gavel
South Alabama man acquitted in child sex crimes case
decorations
Downtown Dothan gets a Christmas makeover!
The 14-year-old is wanted on two counts of Capital Murder.
Suspect identified in Dothan double murder
Doyle and Ruth Lindsey celebrate their 80th wedding anniversary with friends and family.
‘Look what we started’: Married couple celebrates 80th anniversary with family
This April 2, 2021, file photo shows freight train cars and containers at Norfolk Southern...
Consumers could pay price if railroads, unions can’t agree