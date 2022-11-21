A cool start to the week

SYNOPSIS - Another chilly morning to start off the week, you might need a quick scrape of the windshield before leaving this morning. We will warm into the lower 60s this afternoon with temperatures warming more into the coming days. Thanksgiving day looks to be in the lower 70s but that is when models start having problems agreeing on our next system. Right now it looks like rain will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning but one model shows off and on rain throughout the weekend so it is something we will keep an eye on.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 62°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy. High near 62°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 70° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 55° High: 72° 60%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 62° High: 67° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 58° 0%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.