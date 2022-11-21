A cool start to the week

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - Another chilly morning to start off the week, you might need a quick scrape of the windshield before leaving this morning. We will warm into the lower 60s this afternoon with temperatures warming more into the coming days. Thanksgiving day looks to be in the lower 70s but that is when models start having problems agreeing on our next system. Right now it looks like rain will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning but one model shows off and on rain throughout the weekend so it is something we will keep an eye on.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 62°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Mostly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy. High near 62°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 70° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain late. Low: 55° High: 72° 60%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain early. Low: 62° High: 67° 0%

SAT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 58° 0%

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40° High: 63° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 65° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 67° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 20 kts. Seas 3-5 ft

