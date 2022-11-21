ALEA: Save room for safety this Thanksgiving

As you think about stuffing your belly on Thursday, ALEA is asking that you save room for safety this Thanksgiving.
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This week, millions will hit the roadways to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The agency typically sees a number of driving risks during the busy time.

“Following too close, a little bit of distracted driving, speeding, and here lately I’ve been noticing a lot of people are not wearing their seatbelt,” ALEA Trooper Kendra McKinney said.

You can expect to see additional patrol units throughout the state before and after Thanksgiving.

“We will be proactively patrolling our highways, ensuring the safety of our motorists from Alabama and people that are visiting from different states,” McKinney explained.

ALEA has tips to ensure you arrive alive, including: only use your cell phone for emergency situations, pull off the road if you’re feeling drowsy, and limit the number of passengers and level of activity inside your vehicle.

“Of course, wear your seatbelt at all times. Everyone inside the vehicle must be properly restrained with their seatbelt across your chest and going over your lap,” McKinney added. “Want to make sure that you have your children properly restrained in the proper car seat or booster seat, and make sure they stay buckled at all time.”

Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and plan ahead.

“Try to leave early, that way you won’t get caught in traffic and you’re not subject to heavier presence on the roadways,” McKinney encouraged.

ALEA suggests drivers download a travel app, that way you can get notifications of accidents or congestion along your route ahead of time.

The official Thanksgiving holiday travel period begins at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and ends at midnight on Sunday the 27th.

