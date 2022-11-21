2022 Turkey Classic is underway

The 2022 Turkey Classic Basketball Tournament is officially underway
The 2022 Turkey Classic Basketball Tournament is officially underway
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - GAME 1:

Cottonwood takes home the win over Malone in Game 1.

ORIGINAL:

The Second Annual Turkey Classic is officially underway!

This single elimination High School men’s basketball tournament will feature 8 teams, all of them competing for a seed in the annual Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.

Games will take place today, November 21, and tomorrow, November 22.

Tickets are $6 per day and can be purchased at the Civic Center Box Office.

The tournament started at 3:30 p.m. today, with a game between Malone and Cottonwood.

Check out the bracket below to see what other games are taking place tonight:

8 teams are competing for a seed in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.
8 teams are competing for a seed in the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic.

This story will be updated with the winners of each game.

