2 found shot to death in Dothan home

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two people were found fatally shot Sunday night in a Dothan home, but additional details are not immediately known.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny confirmed the deaths.

Initial reports are that the victims were found by police in the living room of that Fifth Avenue home.

Officers are working to identify suspects, but News 4 won’t divulge details of that search until police release additional information.

An official police statement is forthcoming.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.