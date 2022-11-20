A true Fall forecast

SYNOPSIS – A fall weather pattern expected this week. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to lower 70s. Two chances of rain this week one late Tuesday night and the other early Friday lasting through the afternoon. Thanksgiving and Iron Bowl Saturday look to be mostly dry!

TONIGHT – Overcast. Low near 34°. Winds N 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 62°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 49°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers late. Low: 49° High: 62° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 68° 5%

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 55° High: 72° 10%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, numerous showers early. Low: 60° High: 67° 50%

SAT: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 58° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 43° High: 63° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

