Television series “Inside the Base” features Fort Rucker

(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2022 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An episode of the television series, “Inside the Base” features a familiar wiregrass Army base, Fort Rucker. The episode will be available on the Circle Network at 9:30pm CST on November 19.

Excerpt from the Circle Network’s website on tonight’s episode:

Inside The Base Ep 8 – Fort Rucker: Riley Green hangs up his guitar and zips into a flight suit as he gears up for an epic adventure with Army Aviators at Fort Rucker, Alabama. It’s all things aviation, as Riley Green goes Inside The Base at Fort Rucker, Alabama for tactical aerial training. From a simulated cockpit battle to an incredible aerial expedition onboard a Blackhawk and Chinook helicopter, Riley Green navigates his way through the basics of Army aviation and sees if he has what it takes to earn his wings.”

