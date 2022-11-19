Wiregrass non-profit brings awareness to community need

The Harbor in Dothan wants to ensure everyone that they are not alone in their time of need.
By Carmen Fuentes
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many struggle to provide for their families during the holiday season.

The Harbor in Dothan wants to ensure everyone that they are not alone in their time of need.

Executive Director Kody Kirchhoff said the homeless aren’t the only people who need help.

“Predominately, well over 90 percent of who we serve is going to be people that are in a season of poverty,” he explained.

Kirchhoff believes Dothan has a poverty problem.

“City data 2019, we’re at 20.3 percent poverty in Dothan. That’s way above the national average,” Kirchhoff claimed.

A concerning number that comes to light every year during the holiday season.

“The number one thing that people struggle with is shame,” Kirchhoff said. “Well, the holidays produce a lot of that if you can’t provide in the way that you would love to.”

Between economic hardships and staggering inflation, the holidays can leave many feeling hopeless.

“The holidays just heighten it because it’s extra expenses. It’s extra feelings and emotions of ‘this is what I want to provide, this is what I want to be able to do.’”

The Harbor offers those in need a safe space, helping people get back on track through their ministries.

“That’s our hope,” Kirchhoff said. “That people always get to a place of sustainability and never look back. What we try to do, through the love of Jesus, is create opportunities that people can know in this season they’re loved.”

A contagious act of love that, often times, comes full circle.

“We’ve seen those incredible God success stories all the time. I just can’t do it this year. I need help, I need assistance. I’m struggling with utility bills, I’m struggling with this. Then next year they come back and they make a donation, or they sit there and say ‘hey, I want to bless kids with gifts this year because I can’,” Kirchhoff told News 4.

Success stories that Kirchhoff hopes will, one day, turn into a Christmas miracle.

“The end goal is The Harbor doesn’t exist here in Dothan, Alabama. The end goal is The Harbor is not needed. The end goal is churches and businesses and this community and schools, they’ve got it. You know, the end goal is The Harbor doesn’t need this property.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Byrd, 24, had three outstanding warrants in relation to a burglary back on August 12 at Money...
Dothan burglary suspect captured
Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for 4 Sylacauga children
Missing Alabama children alert canceled, father in custody
5 dead in Montgomery crash involving 18-wheeler
Dr. Williamson was in Dothan on Tuesday to shed light on the battles statewide healthcare...
Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more

Latest News

Students left the Idaho campus early ahead of the fall holiday as police continue to...
Coroner: Idaho students were stabbed to death in their beds
On the dotted line: Alberson inks with Sun Chiefs
On the dotted line: Alberson inks with Sun Chiefs
Community need increases during holidays
Community need increases during holidays
Coffee Corner debuts truck operation for holiday season
Coffee Corner debuts truck operation for holiday season