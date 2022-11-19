One arrested after shoving Jackson County deputy and then fleeing

Man faces multiple charges in Jackson County
Man faces multiple charges in Jackson County
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Friday, Nov. 18, around 6:45 p.m., deputies initiated a traffic stop on I-10, east of Marianna. During the stop, the driver, Antonio Reyes Rivera, shoved the deputy, closed the door and fled east at a high speed. Rivera stopped driving near Grand Ridge and fled on foot.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Tracking Unit was activated and quickly established a track. The K-9s tracked Rivera to a hotel on Highway 69 near I-10. While the K-9s were searching the perimeter of the hotel, deputies saw a subject fitting the description of Rivera get into a vehicle with two other people. A traffic stop was conducted on that vehicle and Rivera was taken into custody.

Rivera is being charged with Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Fleeing and Attempting to Elude and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. More charges may be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Sheriff Edenfield is proud of the teamwork and quick response from JCSO deputies and is thankful everyone involved is safe.

