Cloudy and cool week ahead

SYNOPSIS – Overcast for the next 24 hours. Partly cloudy Monday then cloud cover returns Tuesday with a chance of showers. Temperatures will range from the lower 60s to lower 70s throughout the week. Rain chances will come back into play early Friday.

TONIGHT – Overcast. Low near 41°. Winds N 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 56°. Winds N at 10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Overcast turning clear. Low near 37°. Winds N at 10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 49° High: 62° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 68° 5%

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 70° 10%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a few showers early. Low: 54° High: 60° 40%

SAT: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 65° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

