Cloudy and cool week ahead
SYNOPSIS – Overcast for the next 24 hours. Partly cloudy Monday then cloud cover returns Tuesday with a chance of showers. Temperatures will range from the lower 60s to lower 70s throughout the week. Rain chances will come back into play early Friday.
TONIGHT – Overcast. Low near 41°. Winds N 5 mph.
TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy. High near 56°. Winds N at 10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Overcast turning clear. Low near 37°. Winds N at 10 mph.
EXTENDED
MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64° 5%
TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 49° High: 62° 20%
WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 68° 5%
THU: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 70° 10%
FRI: Mostly cloudy, a few showers early. Low: 54° High: 60° 40%
SAT: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 65° 10%
COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.
4Warn Weather Team on Social!
@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx
WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.