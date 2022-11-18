Wiregrass family continues annual tradition honoring late daughter

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many organizations in the Wiregrass take part in selling Boston butts and ribs to raise funds for their cause. However, one Wiregrass family uses their fundraiser to honor their late daughter.

Sarah Goree died in a car accident in 2001. This tragic event changed her family’s life forever.

For the past 13 years, her family has hosted an annual fundraiser selling Boston butts and ribs to benefit the Child Advocacy Center in her memory.

Sarah’s father, Bill Goree, says they chose the Advocacy Center because of Sarah’s love for children.

“She loved babysitting. She just loved kids and I thought what better way to pay back and help some children out that desperately need it, unfortunately.”

When asked what he thought Sarah would say about his family’s selflessness in the community he said, “She’d be proud. She was a hard worker and she’d know how hard this is but she’d love it. She was such a sweet girl that we just miss every day.”

Members of the Advocacy Center appreciate everything the Goree family does for them and for the children around the Wiregrass through this event.

All money raised from the event goes to the Advocacy Center to help them provide services, free of charge, to children and families that fall victim to abuse.

The event has grown year after year which in turn helps more and more children in need. Laura Beth Thomas, community advocate for the Advocacy Center, said “Because this family has chosen to do this for us, we can continue to do all of those things for the children in our community.”

If you are interested in supporting the Advocacy center in memory of Sarah Goree, head out to the Southside Lowe’s on Ross Clark Circle. The event will run from November 17 through November 19 or until they sell out. Boston butts are $35 and Ribs are $30.

