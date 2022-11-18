Special education students run Sunshine Cart program at Highlands Elementary

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Special education students at Highlands Elementary School are shining a light on their teachers in a unique way.

One Friday a month, every teacher at the school waits for some special visitors to come to their classroom.

The Sunshine Cart was the creation of Special Education teacher Emily Harrison. Her students push it around the school and deliver a free drink and snack to every teacher. She said, “We were trying to find a way to get students involved in making the teacher’s making their day a little bit brighter.”

“The students that I teach, they’re all a little bit lower cognitively functioning,” said Harrison. “So they thrive with social skills and functional skills and everyday life skills and so I thought maybe we could get them involved with this to teach them these skills that they need every day by doing.”

And while the cart is supporting teachers, it also teaches the students. Harrison said that she has seen a complete change in several of her students from being socially secluded, to interacting and making eye contact.

One of her students, Grayson O’Connell, is sure to brighten any teacher’s day. He said that what they do brings joy to their teachers.

The Sunshine Cart operates off of donations. The Lions Club Of Dothan contributed $250 to the cause.

They are always looking for Pepsi, Coca-Cola, and all snack donations. Volunteers are needed as well. To inquire about donations and volunteering call 334-794-1459.

