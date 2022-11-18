Sally Beauty Supply to close about 350 stores starting in December

Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing multiple stores nationwide starting in December.(Nam Y. Huh/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A beauty supply retailer has announced plans to close select stores and distribution centers before the end of the year.

Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing about 350 stores starting in December, with most of the retail locations being in the U.S.

The retailer also said it plans to close two small distribution centers in Oregon and Pennsylvania while transferring the volumes to larger distribution centers starting in December.

Sally Beauty Supply shared its plans during its fourth-quarter financial report, saying it has been piloting store closures in various markets with the goal of maximizing the value of its large store portfolio.

“Based on positive sales recapture rates and improved profitability within those markets, the company is accelerating its store optimization plan,” a news release shared.

The company didn’t immediately share which store locations are expected to close.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
Dr. Williamson was in Dothan on Tuesday to shed light on the battles statewide healthcare...
Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more
Coley McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea

Latest News

On the dotted line: Cochran signs with Hawks
On the dotted line: Cochran signs with Hawks
Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits
Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits
2022 Enterprise Veteran of the Year serves community through American Legion
2022 Enterprise Veteran of the Year serves community through American Legion
Slingluff Elementary hosts first “Health and Wellness Fair” for families
Slingluff Elementary hosts first “Health and Wellness Fair” for families
Rehobeth student increase drives big change for next school year
Rehobeth student increase drives big change for next school year