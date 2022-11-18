Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of little Myah on Friday.(WNDU)
By WNDU Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday.

Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court.

WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box earlier in the year.

“We are so grateful for Myah’s birth mother; she made a really courageous decision,” Bruce Faltynski said.

Officials said the baby was initially admitted to the hospital after being found in the box as doctors determined she had a stroke.

Bruce Faltynski said thankfully little Myah has been well since and meeting all of her milestones.

The couple also adopted their 8-year-old daughter Kaia in March.

Copyright 2022 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Byrd, 24, had three outstanding warrants in relation to a burglary back on August 12 at Money...
Dothan burglary suspect captured
Dr. Williamson was in Dothan on Tuesday to shed light on the battles statewide healthcare...
Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for 4 Sylacauga children
Missing Alabama children alert canceled, father in custody

Latest News

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is...
Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspect killer Coley McCraney
Red panda sees her first snow at the Milwaukee County Zoo.
Red panda sees first snow at Milwaukee County Zoo
Deputies said the driver intentionally hit the recruits.
Driver arrested in sheriff’s recruits crash is released
The Chanceys are excited to be able to sell High Wired coffee beans in appreciation of their...
Coffee Corner rises from the ashes into new operation
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., who is in an unexpected tight race with Democratic challenger...
Frisch concedes race against Boebert as it goes to recount