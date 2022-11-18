Missing Alabama children alert canceled, father in custody

By Ken Curtis
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Four East Alabama children missing since Thursday have been found safe and their father jailed.

34-year-old Clifton Christopher Buchanan of Sylacauga faces Interference with Child Custody charges, according to multiple media reports who cite the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office.

Buchanan’s children, who range in age from two to 12, had been missing from Sylacauga since about 11:30 on Thursday morning,

The children as Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 12, Isabella Jane Buchanan, 9, seven-year-old Lacey Nicole Buchanan, and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan, who is two.

This story updated to reflect children are safe.

