Get out the frost scraper this morning

SYNOPSIS - A frost scraper might be needed this morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Plenty of sunshine this afternoon before the clouds once again take over tonight. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with the chance of rain picking up a bit during the overnight hours into Sunday morning. The start of next week we will begin to warm up with a few chances of rain, one on Tuesday and another on Thanksgiving day but a lot of questions still remain for late next week so keep checking back on the forecast as we head through the next few days.

TODAY - Mostly sunny. High near 57°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 34°. Winds N 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, chance of rain late. High near 56°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 30%

EXTENDED

SUN: Mostly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 55° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64° 0%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 47° High: 62° 20%

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 68° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 53° High: 68° 30%

FRI: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 63° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 39° High: 59° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY- Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15-20 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

