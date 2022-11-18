Former Birmingham officer found guilty of capital murder

Alfreda Janapril Fluker
Alfreda Janapril Fluker(Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Birmingham detective, 42-year-old Alfreda Janapril Fluker, has been found guilty of Capital Murder, according to court documents.

Fluker was arrested in 2022 for murder after shooting into an unmarked patrol car that killed 43-year-old Kanisha Fuller.

Birmingham police say that the shooting involved a love triangle and was domestic in nature.

Fluker was a Birmingham Police Detective who was with the department for 15 years. She worked with the Birmingham Crime Reduction Team.

She is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

