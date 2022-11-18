UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: The Emergency Missing Child Alert for four Sylacauga children has been cancelled.

According to police, all four children have been safely located in Clayton County, Georgia.

ORIGINAL: The father of four missing children from Sylacauga has been taken into custody but officials say they have not located the children.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for 12-year-old Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 9-year-old Isabella Jane Buchanan, 7-year-old Lacey Nicole Buchanan, and 2-year-old Gracelyn Hope Buchanan Thursday evening after DHR was unable to make contact with them or their father.

34-year-old Clifton Christopher Buchanan
34-year-old Clifton Christopher Buchanan(Talladega Sheriffs Office)

34-year-old Clifton Christopher Buchanan was taken into custody Friday morning in Etowah and arrested for Interference with custody.

Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is still attempting to locate the Buchanan children.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-1556.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Byrd, 24, had three outstanding warrants in relation to a burglary back on August 12 at Money...
Dothan burglary suspect captured
Dr. Williamson was in Dothan on Tuesday to shed light on the battles statewide healthcare...
Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more
The first bundle clipped the worker, while the second rolled over and crushed him, according to...
Construction worker dies after 3,000 lbs. of lumber falls on him
Coley McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Taylor Swift poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards 2022 in...
Taylor Swift responds to Ticketmaster fiasco
Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for 4 Sylacauga children
Missing Alabama children alert canceled, father in custody
Ford Motor Co. is recalling 453,650 of the vehicles in the U.S. and 103,076 in Canada.
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor