On the dotted line: Cochran signs with Huntington

Wicksburg's Megan Cochran signing with Huntingdon College
By Nick Brooks
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Wicksburg Softball’s Megan Cochran has signed to play at Huntington College. For now, Cochran will both hit and pitch for the Hawks.

