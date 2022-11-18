On the dotted line: Cochran signs with Huntington
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:42 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) -- Wicksburg Softball’s Megan Cochran has signed to play at Huntington College. For now, Cochran will both hit and pitch for the Hawks.
