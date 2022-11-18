Dothan traffic stop leads to fentanyl seizure

A traffic stop on Crawford Street led to the seizure of 50 fentanyl pills.
A traffic stop on Crawford Street led to the seizure of 50 fentanyl pills.(WECT)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A traffic stop on Crawford Street led to the seizure of 50 fentanyl pills.

On November 18, investigators from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, attempted to pull the vehicle over. The driver, Martavous Ladareyan Byrd, 26, failed to pull over, leading the officers on a chase.

They stopped Byrd at the intersection of S. Lena Street and W. Main.

It was found that Byrd was in possession of fifty fentanyl pills.

He is held on a $1.5 million bond for the drug charges and $5,000 for attempting to elude.

