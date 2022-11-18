Dothan High students awarded for AP performance

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan High School is set to be named a School Excellence by A+ College Ready.

The honor comes after DHS exceeded their goal of qualifying AP test scores, with a total of 135.

Along with the title, 86 DHS students will be recognized and rewarded for their achievements in Advanced Placement test scores, that earned them college credit.

Students who passed the AP exam with scores of 3, 4, or 5 were given a $100 gift card from A+ College Ready, totaling in $8,600 in rewards to DHS AP students.

DHS currently offers 11 AP classes to all 10th and 11th graders. They have a variety of courses including Language and Composition, Statistics, and Physics.

