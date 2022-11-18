Coffee Corner rises from the ashes into new operation

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Just 5 weeks ago, a fire in downtown Enterprise engulfed Coffee Corner in flames. But, they’re making a comeback serving the same coffee, but on a different corner.

Owner Jennie Chancey said, “Two days after the building burned down I got a call from someone at church who says look High Wired has reached out to me to ask if you could use their truck. And I just kind of went, ‘Oh wow my mind hasn’t even been in that space.’ I’m still processing that it’s gone that I’m not going to walk into that building every day, but could I set up a coffee truck?” The answer is yes.

The Chancey’s, with the support of Enterprise City Council, downtown businesses, and their suppliers have been hard at work preparing to begin anew.

“The amount of paperwork and dealing with insurance companies and dealing with ‘what are your losses?’ and what do you do about all of your employees and this kind of stuff can easily take up and prevent really getting restarted,” said Matt Chancey. “So having all of this come together in under five weeks from the time we lost the business is just incredible.” And time was of the essence with the busiest time of the year quickly approaching. Jennie said that the holidays account for around 1/3 of their yearly income.

But through the generosity of the Wiregrass community, Coffee Corner will be keeping downtown Enterprise energized. They say that they’ve missed their customers the most out of the whole ordeal.

The truck will be open on the corner of Main St. and Lee St. downtown throughout all of their holiday events.

