Clouds Return This Weekend

SYNOPSIS – Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temperatures dip into the lower to middle 30s. We’ll eventually see a few light showers Saturday night, especially areas south, before the clouds begin to thin again on Sunday. Look for warmer air as we head towards Thanksgiving.

TONIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 34°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High near 60°. Winds NE-N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers, especially south. Low near 44°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 56° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 49° High: 62° 20%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 68° 5%

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 68° 10%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a few showers early. Low: 54° High: 60° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

