Clouds Return This Weekend

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 18, 2022 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Clouds will be on the increase overnight as temperatures dip into the lower to middle 30s. We’ll eventually see a few light showers Saturday night, especially areas south, before the clouds begin to thin again on Sunday. Look for warmer air as we head towards Thanksgiving.

TONIGHT – Increasing cloudiness. Low near 34°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. High near 60°. Winds NE-N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy, a few showers, especially south. Low near 44°.  Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 56° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 37° High: 64° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers.  Low: 49° High: 62° 20%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 68° 5%

THU: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 68° 10%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, a few showers early. Low: 54° High: 60° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SATURDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Byrd, 24, had three outstanding warrants in relation to a burglary back on August 12 at Money...
Dothan burglary suspect captured
Dr. Williamson was in Dothan on Tuesday to shed light on the battles statewide healthcare...
Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more
Source: WBRC video
UPDATE: 4 Sylacauga children located safely in Georgia
Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for 4 Sylacauga children
Missing Alabama children alert canceled, father in custody

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-18-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-18-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-18-22
Get out the frost scraper this morning
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 17, 2022
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 17, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Cold End To The Week!