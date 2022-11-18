Attorney General Marshall will prosecute suspect killer Coley McCraney

Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.
By Ken Curtis
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall will prosecute suspected killer Coley McCraney who is charged with shooting two Dothan teens.

Per court documents filed Friday, he assumes the case after Dale County Assistant District Attorney David Emery, the lead prosecutor, suffered serious injuries in a biking accident.

Emery’s role in the trial is not known as he continues to recover. Emmett Massey, another assistant district attorney, is also assigned to the case.

McCraney is charged with the 1999 execution-type shootings of 17-year-old Dothan students J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett.

As lead prosecutor, Marshall will duel flamboyant attorney David Harrison who, along with Andrew Scarborough, represents McCraney.

They are expected to raise theories that others could be the killer when McCraney is tried in April.

Marshall’s interest in this case dates back years. He attended the 2019 announcement of McCraney’s arrest after DNA implicated him.

Assistant Alabama Attorney General Jimmy Thomas also joins the prosecution team.

