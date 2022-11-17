Woman found military papers from 1968 and searching for rightful owner

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Military papers from over 50 years ago unexpectedly turned up in a Theodore neighborhood. Now, the woman who stumbled upon them needs help tracking down the recipient.

They belong to a Robert N. Kestner, and according to the papers, he was a chief warrant officer in the United States Army Reserve and retired in 1968.

Jennifer Balthasar showed FOX10 the area on March Pointe Court in Theodore where her sister found the papers in what appeared to be its original folder.

“I looked on Facebook trying to find the owner and didn’t find anyone local, so that’s when I reached out to you guys,” said Balthasar. “Hopefully you can find the owner for me.”

Papers included Certificates of Retirement and a Certificate of Appreciation for Robert Kestner.

Balthasar said she hoped to get the papers back in the right hands.

“I just really hope that we find the owner to this,” she said. “I know how important it is as my dad and grandfather served in the military, and I would want their certificates or anything that had to do with them serving in the military. I really want to get this back to the right person.”

She said she found a Robert Kestner who was buried in Fort Benning, Georgia in 1984. If this is the correct man, he was born in 1924.

Any relatives are welcome to reach out to jenagirl1973@gmail.com.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics transported one of the victims from the crime scene on Donna Drive while the second...
Two wounded in Dothan shooting
The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
Houston County deputies escort Demingus Humphrey to a courtroom on November 14, 2022.
Jury returns not guilty verdict in Dothan murder case
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea

Latest News

Circuit Judge Larry Anderson administers the oath of office to Houston County commissioners on...
Houston County chairman, commissioners take office
New Houston County commissions sworn in
New Houston County commissioners sworn in
Black Friday hours across the Wiregrass
A shot from the scene of the crash shows a damaged car near Whittier, Calif., on Wednesday....
Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff’s academy recruits on run