Slingluff Elementary hosts first “Health and Wellness Fair” for families

Local hospitals and organizations were at Slingluff Elementary to promote health and wellness(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Local hospitals and organizations were at Slingluff Elementary Thursday afternoon promoting health and wellness for the entire school.

Dothan City School’s Bright Key program arranged the first-of-its-kind event.

The goal is increasing awareness of health resources in our community among families.

Parents who attended participated in health screenings and received information on various health and wellness topics.

“If we can make sure that they’re holistically doing well, typically their son or daughter will do well as well,” Principal at Morris Slingluff Elementary Darius McKay expressed. “We’re concerned about the entire family, not only about the academic performance of our students, but we’re also concerned about our parents’ well-being.”

The program plans to make this an annual event at Slingluff.

In the future, they hope to bring it to the other Bright Key Dothan schools.

