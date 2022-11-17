Rehobeth student increase drives big change for next school year

Construction
Construction(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Rehobeth’s population is growing.

More families means more students in the classrooms.

The increase in students has led Houston County Schools to make a big change.

Starting next school year, which grade levels will be at Rehobeth schools will look a bit different.

At the high school will soon be a wing for seventh and eighth graders, becoming the new middle school.

Fourth through sixth graders will be at Rehobeth Elementary, located at the current middle school.

Kindergarten through 3rd grade will be at Rehobeth Primary, located at the current elementary school.

“I’m a little excited, of course a little bit nervous because we’ve got change coming,” expressed George Tatum, Rehobeth High School Principal. “We’re bringing 450 kids over to this campus, and just the influx of people kind of makes you apprehensive, but we’re also excited about the growth and the opportunities those students will have and we’re gonna make it a plus, we’re gonna make it a positive.”

Right now, construction at Rehobeth High is on track to be completed by May.

