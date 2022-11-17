News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of November 17, 2022
- DHCLS Teen Nature Club | Thursday, November 17
- Art After Hours - Wiregrass Museum of Art | Thursday, November 17
- Dolly Parton Look Alike Contest for Imagination Library of Coffee County | Thursday, November 17
- Story Time at the Marianna Library | Friday, November 18
- Daleville Library Little Learners Storytime | Friday, November 18
- Sundown Cinema - Downtown Headland Square | Friday, November 18
- Enterprise Farmers Market | Saturday, November 19
- Holiday Market sponsored by the Geneva High School Senior Class | Saturday, November 19
- Antique Tractor Club Meeting - Landmark Park | Saturday, November 19
- Christmas Open House - Old South Antique Mall and Windmill Station | Saturday, November 19
- Visiting Artist in Gallery with Heather Baumbach - Wiregrass Museum of Art | Saturday, November 19
- Wiregrass 2-1-1 Car Show & Free Kids Fall Festival | Saturday, November 19
- Studio Class: The Art of Ornaments - Wiregrass Museum of Art | Saturday, November 19
- Visiting Artist Workshop: Improvised Fiber Sculpture with Heather Baumbach - Wiregrass Museum of Art | Saturday, November 19
- Plus, more on the News4 Community Calendar!
