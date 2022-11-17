Important tips to keep in mind during freeze warnings

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Temperatures drop quickly around the Wiregrass in the months leading into winter and with those drops come the threat of freezes.

It’s important to take action to protect your people, pets, and property. A big tip that’s easy to forget is to leave your faucets dripping at night. That keeps the water circulating and will keep your pipes from bursting.

It’s easy to do a quick scan of the outside of your house to look for any exposed pipes, which can also burst if they aren’t wrapped.

Field Superintendent for Enterprise Water Management said, “The worst thing that can happen is that you can get up in the morning in a rush to get to work, you get in to take a shower, and your water won’t come on, because the pipes are frozen or something’s busted outside. Now you don’t have your water. That can be very disruptive to anyone.”

He also mentioned that it never hurts to insulate your water heater as an added precaution.

