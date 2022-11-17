Houston County chairman, commissioners take office

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County government has a new look as three of its five seats got fresh occupants on Wednesday, including Brandon Shoupe who became chairman after serving eight years as commissioner.

There are two new faces on the commission—Tracy Adams and James Ivey, who represent Districts 2 and 4, respectively.

Curtis Harvey of District One, and Ricky Herring of District 3 begin another term after winning reelection.

A standing room only crowd witnessed Houston County Circuit Judge Larry Anderson administering the oath of office.

“I never thought I would be chairman, but I have grown to love county government,” Shoupe told News 4.

For the first time in 36 years Mark Culver is not on the commission. He did not seek reelection after serving as chairman and, prior to that, commissioner.

