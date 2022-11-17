Heard Elementary Principal nominated for Distinguished Principal award

Fleming was recognized at the AAESA conference earlier this week.
Fleming, who has served in education for 26 years, 23 of those with Dothan City Schools, was recognized at the Alabama Association of Elementary Schools Administrators (AAESA) annual conference earlier this week as the District IX nominee.
By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Heard Elementary Principal Tamika Fleming was announced as one of nine nominees for 2023′s Alabama NAESP National Distinguished Principal award.

Fleming, who has served in education for 26 years, 23 of those with Dothan City Schools, was recognized at the Alabama Association of Elementary Schools Administrators (AAESA) annual conference earlier this week as the District IX nominee. She will now go through a judging committee review during the winter, where three finalists will be selected to host a site visit of judges.

The winning honors will be announced in early spring, with the National Distinguished Principal representing all Pre-K through 8th grade schools in the state and across the country.

