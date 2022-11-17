Gun violence in Dothan: Is there a way to curb it?

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An uptick in gun violence in the Circle City in recent weeks has invigorated fresh discussion about what city officials should be doing to better protect local citizens and prevent future violent crimes.

Dothan community members react to uptick in gun violence

“It’s beyond ridiculous, in my opinion,” expressed Torria Parson, a Dothan resident. “It’s beyond ridiculous and it seems like it’s getting worse.”

Daniel Axtell, another Dothan resident said, “As a parent, it’s definitely concerning, because I know my wife is kind of scared to go anywhere by herself with the kids.”

“There were lots of people there {parade} and so I think that’s what makes me angry is that there was no consideration for all of the innocent people who were around which is sad,” explained Dothan resident Victoria Ramsdell.

“It’s getting out of hand it sounds like to me,” expressed Tim Walker, a Dothan resident. “We need to have some kind of gun control that doesn’t infringe on our Second Amendment right by doing it.”

Dothan mayor speaks out against gun violence

“I think the first emotion that comes to mind is usually just sad,” Saliba expressed.

“It’s frustrating because we feel like we’re trying to do everything we can as far as the city government goes.”

“This age range of 15 to early 20′s needs to feel that they’re cared for, that they’re loved, and that there’s hope, and they don’t resort to things when they have that feeling of hopelessness.”

“Non-profit entities, churches, there are plenty of places that we can all plug into and share each other’s grief.”

“Our education system is our human capital. That’s us investing in our citizens that will more than likely live and work here as well, so I think we’ve got to continue to find ways to invest in our youth.”

“I’m hoping that the emotions that come after the feeling of am I safe or not, is how can I help and be a part of this community to resolve these kinds of issues.”

Commissioners look to improve city safety after deadly shooting

“I think we have the best police department, and I would put them up against anybody,” District Five’s Gantt Pierce said during the regularly scheduled session.

“My son was inside the mall and every time we go by there, he mentions that” said District 2 Commissioner Aristotle Kirkland, telling News 4 of how the Wiregrass Mall shooting incident has terrified his six-year-old.

ALEA breaks down the difference between gun violence and random shootings

“You are safe in your own home,” ALEA State Trooper Kendra McKinney said. “The biggest thing is you have your local departments, your sheriff’s office, ALEA, as well that are all working day in and day out to ensure and maintain the safety of our citizens in our local communities.”

Even with all the discussions going on, commission meetings being held, and citizens afraid to go to the grocery store alone, many questions still need answers. News 4 wants to hear from citizens that want their voices heard. Chime in on our latest web poll, asking what do you want Dothan to do to curb violent crime?

