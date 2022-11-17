Dothan Leisure Services to host state soccer tournament

Kicking and screaming will be the norm when the A.R.P.A. State Soccer Tournament takes over...
Kicking and screaming will be the norm when the A.R.P.A. State Soccer Tournament takes over Westgate Park this weekend.(WTVY News 4)
By Sydney Brooks
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Kicking and screaming will be the norm when the A.R.P.A. State Soccer Tournament takes over Westgate Park this weekend.

Dothan Leisure Services will host the Alabama Recreation and Parks Association State Soccer Tournament on Saturday November 19, and Sunday, November 20.

The top recreation soccer teams from across Alabama will compete for the A.R.P.A. State Championship.

Groupings include 8 & Under Boys & Girls, 10 & Under Boys & Girls, 12 & Under Boys & Girls, 14 & Under Co-ed, and 19 & Under Co-ed.

All matches will be played at Westgate Park.

Results will be posted at the end of each day on the Dothan Leisure Services Facebook page.

Admission for each day is $3.00 for ages 12 & under and $5.00 for ages 13 & up.

For more information about our programs and facilities, please contact us at 334.615.3700, visit us on the web at www.dothanleisureservices.org, or Like and Follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
Coley McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea
Dr. Williamson was in Dothan on Tuesday to shed light on the battles statewide healthcare...
Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Fleming, who has served in education for 26 years, 23 of those with Dothan City Schools, was...
Heard Elementary Principal nominated for Distinguished Principal award
Kamille Cupcake McKinney
Jury deliberations to begin in trial involving kidnapping, murder of Cupcake McKinney
WTVY News4 Now
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Byrd, 24, had three outstanding warrants in relation to a burglary back on August 12 at Money...
Dothan burglary suspect captured