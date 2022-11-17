Dothan burglary suspect captured

By Ty Storey
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan man linked to an August pawn shop burglary has been captured, according to police.

In a release from Dothan Police, 24-year-old Chrisdeon Sanquez Byrd of Dothan was located during the early morning hours on Wednesday, November 16.

Byrd, a wanted felon, had three outstanding warrants in relation to a burglary back on August 12 at Money Mizer Pawn and Jewelry. At the time of the burglary, multiple guns were stolen from the business. Byrd was the last of four suspects taken into custody for the crime, with the other three arrested back in August.

Police say Byrd has committed multiple crimes throughout the city while evading capture.

Among the charges, both from the pawn shop burglary and other crimes committed while on the run, Byrd faces:

  • 1 count of Burglary (Warrant)
  • 1 count of Buying/Receiving Stolen Property (Warrant)
  • 1 count of Criminal Mischief - Damage to Business Property (Warrant)
  • 2 counts of Possession of Burglar’s Tools (1 by Warrant, 1 by additional charge)
  • 2 counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • 25 counts of Theft of Property 2nd Degree
  • 19 counts of Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle

Byrd is currently booked into the Houston County Jail with no bond.

