Cold End To The Week!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A blast of unseasonably cold air will send temperatures into the upper 20s to around 30° by Friday morning, prompting a Freeze Warning. We’ll warm a touch this weekend as clouds return, leading to a few light showers Saturday night. The overall pattern will continue warming heading into next week.

TONIGHT – Clearing, cold. Low near 30°.  Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 57°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 34°.  Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers at night. Low: 34° High: 58° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 56° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 64° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers early.  Low: 47° High: 62° 20%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 68° 10%

THU: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers late. Low: 53° High: 68° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

