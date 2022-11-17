Cold End To The Week!

SYNOPSIS – A blast of unseasonably cold air will send temperatures into the upper 20s to around 30° by Friday morning, prompting a Freeze Warning. We’ll warm a touch this weekend as clouds return, leading to a few light showers Saturday night. The overall pattern will continue warming heading into next week.

TONIGHT – Clearing, cold. Low near 30°. Winds NW at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 57°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 34°. Winds light N.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, a few showers at night. Low: 34° High: 58° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 44° High: 56° 10%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 37° High: 64° 5%

TUE: Mostly cloudy, a few showers early. Low: 47° High: 62° 20%

WED: Partly sunny. Low: 53° High: 68° 10%

THU: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered showers late. Low: 53° High: 68° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

