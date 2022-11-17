Christmas trees likely to cost more this year, professor says

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Sally Pitts
Published: Nov. 17, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Christmas trees are a sure sign of the holiday season. This year, that tree will likely cost you more.

“They estimate somewhere between 5-15% increase in prices,” said Jeremy Pickens, an assistant extension professor with Auburn University.

Pickens says while the cost is up, supply shouldn’t be an issue.

“These trees are pretty tough, so I don’t really see there being any issue with supply,” he said.

While you can purchase a pre-cut tree from a store or lot, Pickens encourages you to check out Alabama’s Christmas tree farms.

“Sometimes they have petting zoos, pictures with Santa Claus. It’s a great time to get that Kodak moment with the family out there and have a good time with your kids,” he said.

Once you get that tree from the farm to your house, Pickens says there are steps you can take to extend the life of the tree.

“Just keep that bowl full of water. If you keep the house a little cooler, that would increase the shelf life of that tree. If you have any vents that are blowing warm air on it, you might shut those or move the tree in a different location.” Pickens said.

Despite the rising costs, a new survey says many Americans insist on a real Christmas tree. One in five people say they will pay $200 or more for the right tree. They’ll even make room in their holiday budget for it and spend less on gifts.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The woman’s son came to his mother’s rescue and fired multiple shots from another handgun, with...
Police: No charges expected in Dothan double shooting
Dr. Williamson was in Dothan on Tuesday to shed light on the battles statewide healthcare...
Alabama hospitals struggle with money, staffing and more
Coley McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Judge denies bond for murder suspect McCraney
Kenneth Glasgow speaking to reporters regarding violence in Dothan. Photo from October, 2021.
Pastor Kenneth Glasgow hopes for lighter sentence with guilty plea
She said she had fallen asleep in a waiting room after nurses ran some tests. (WPMI, CNN,...
Woman wakes up in empty urgent care office

Latest News

Harvest Church in Dothan in this November 17, 2022, photo
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Harvest Church could close, and members evicted, lawsuit claims
Buddy Keen humbly accepted his award for Enterprise Veteran of the Year on Veteran's Day.
2022 Enterprise Veteran of the Year serves community through American Legion
One of the easiest ways to keep your water circulating is by leaving your faucets dripping.
Important tips to keep in mind during freeze warnings