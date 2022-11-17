Christmas came early for nine Wiregrass non-profits

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas came early Thursday morning for nine Wiregrass non-profits.

All In Credit Union awarded thousands of dollars in grants as part of their annual holiday tradition.

Mary Hill Family Service Center, Wiregrass Angel House, and Vivian B. Adams are among those selected.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass received $50,000, the largest donation.

Each organization knows all money donated goes towards making the community a better place.

“We’re going to purchase a van which will allow us to pick up more kids and to have bigger numbers at the Club and pick up some of the kids that we normally wouldn’t have the opportunity to pick up,” Unit Director of the Boys and Girls Club of the Wiregrass Larry Dickens explained.

In total, All In awarded over $200,000 to 16 charitable organizations.

Recipients were chosen after an extensive application and interview process.

